Companies / Land & Agriculture

News Leader

WATCH: Why the FSCA fined Tongaat

Financial Sector Conduct Authority divisional executive for enforcement Brandon Topham talks to Business Day TV

25 August 2020 - 08:07 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/INSTINIA
Picture: 123RF/INSTINIA

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has fined Tongaat Hulett R20m for accounting irregularities that happened over the past six years.

The fine was reduced from an initial fine of R118m.

Business Day TV spoke to FSCA divisional executive for enforcement Brandon Topham for more on the detail behind the penalty.

Reduced R20m fine ‘unfair’ to Tongaat Hulett shareholders, says investor

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority noted in slashing the penalty that the sugar producer co-operated fully with its probe
Companies
19 hours ago

LETTER: Good governance leads to performance

Without ethical and effective leadership, there is no ESG strategy
Opinion
13 hours ago

Tongaat Hulett has a plan B if Barloworld deal fails

Other buyers are interested if the sale of its starch and glucose assets falls through, says CEO Gavin Hudson
Companies
1 week ago

Tongaat: reckoning looms for ex-execs

With frustration growing over the lack of accountability in SA's public sector, developments at Tongaat Hulett, which was mired in an accounting ...
Business
1 week ago

Tongaat share price jumps 10% on solid performance

Operating profit increases 491% to R3.3bn, which includes Zimbabwe hyperinflation
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Delta CEO and CFO resign with immediate effect
Companies / Property
2.
Redefine Properties’ debt burden will increase if ...
Companies / Property
3.
Total and Mozambique join forces to secure LNG ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Total and Mozambique join forces to secure LNG ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Old Mutual swings into loss as Covid-19 hits ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.