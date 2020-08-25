News Leader
WATCH: Why the FSCA fined Tongaat
Financial Sector Conduct Authority divisional executive for enforcement Brandon Topham talks to Business Day TV
25 August 2020 - 08:07
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has fined Tongaat Hulett R20m for accounting irregularities that happened over the past six years.
The fine was reduced from an initial fine of R118m.
Business Day TV spoke to FSCA divisional executive for enforcement Brandon Topham for more on the detail behind the penalty.
