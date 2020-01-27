Companies / Land & Agriculture More sites to boost business but stock liquidity a concern for Kaap Agri Between September 2018 and September 2019, Kaap Agri’s market capitalisation, which now stands at about R2.1bn, shrank by 19.8% BL PREMIUM

Listed agricultural firm Kaap Agri says it has a strong pipeline of new retail fuel sites that will open in the 2020 financial year.

This is part of the company’s growth strategy which entails adding these businesses to its portfolio. The company, which specialises in retailing and trading in agricultural, fuel and related retail markets in Southern Africa, opened nine new service stations in 2019.