Kaap Agri says interim profits edged up as margins fell

Agriculture group lifts dividend 4.7% as half-year revenues grow 28.7% to R4.4bn

10 May 2019 - 08:05 Nick Hedley
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

Agriculture group Kaap Agri says net profit rose 3% in the six months to end-March as higher sales were partly offset by lower margins.

“Kaap Agri’s performance has been affected by the slower-than-anticipated recovery of agricultural conditions in the Western Cape and the continued drought conditions in the Northern Cape,” it said.

But the addition of the Forge business in KwaZulu-Natal, and market share gains in the inland region, “have positively impacted the trade division”.

The company, which trades in the agricultural, fuel and related retail markets in Southern Africa, said half-year revenues were up 28.7% to R4.4bn.

Net profit was R161.2m, from R156.2m a year before. The group declared a gross interim dividend of 33.5c a share, a 4.7% increase.

Kaap Agri said the growth in revenue was mainly driven by a 21.9% increase in the number of transactions. Product inflation, excluding the impact of fuel inflation, was slightly negative.

The group’s gross profit margin reduced to 15.5% from 17.3%, “impacted by increased turnover of low-margin agri products, fuel price increases and general retail margin pressure”.

“The second half of the year will remain challenging and improved performance will be dependent on normalised weather patterns and increased consumer confidence,” Kaap Agri said.

“Our footprint expansion continues, as will our investment in our people and in selective revenue and cash generating expansion and acquisition opportunities aligned with our strategic plans.” 

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Fuel retailing helps Kaap Agri survive farming woes

The Western Cape’s drought and jitters over land expropriation contributed to the group’s grain handling and storing division’s profit halving
