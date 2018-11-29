Kaap Agri banks on growth of wheat harvest to bag bigger profit

The drought in the Western Cape reduced wheat storage in the 2018 financial year to its lowest level since 2005.

He added that wheat seed sales were also up 40%, and that most fruit farmers canvassed by Kaap Agri predicted a normalised harvest in 2019.

“Agricultural conditions in the Western Cape have largely improved year on year and farm dam levels are in a good position.”

Walsh says that a continued focus on Kaap Agri’s strategic goals will also contribute to the business recovering from the subdued 2018 performance. “We remain on track to achieve our strategic medium-term plan target of a minimum 15% compound annual growth rate [CAGR] in recurring headline earnings at a 15% return on equity.”

Aside from Wesgraan, Kaap Agri also operates under brands such as the retail trading brand Agrimark and fuel retailer TFC (including convenience store Expressmark) as well as niche offerings via Pakmark (packaging), Liquormark (bottle stores) and Agriplas (irrigation products).