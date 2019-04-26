Losses pile up for Tongaat investors

All eyes are on the health of the world's largest economy, with local banks and retailers benefiting from a slight rand recovery on Friday morning
Although Hendrick Verwoerd has been dubbed the architect of apartheid, he and modern colonialists most likely drew inspiration of subjugation of other humans from this early English novel
The president's decision will be sent to parliament within two weeks, which will then have 30 days to decide to either uphold the decision or restore the two to their positions
Patricia de Lille, who now leads the Good party, lodged a complaint with the IEC over the messaging used in telecanvassing by the DA
Naspers has swapped its interest in India-based online travel platform saying the deal will ‘create additional value for Naspers and its shareholders’
The nation has made significant strides since apartheid towards equal pay for low-wage earners through the enactment of minimum wage regulations
Asset managers have a fund for each likely objective while pension preservation and provident preservation funds have different rules
Finance minister tells three-day summit it will act to ensure sustainability, while Europeans and the US allege lack of transparency
Victory ensures the Grand Slam champion will hold on to the WTA top spot for at least another week
Traveling to Milan? Gucci’s temporary Décor store will delight visitors
