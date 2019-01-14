Hiking import tariffs will hurt SA, says Brazilian poultry association

An association representing Brazilian poultry exporters has warned of the dire consequences for SA consumers and the broader economy should a new application for a hike in import tariffs on frozen chicken portions be granted.

SA’s poultry sector has shed hundreds of jobs in recent times and blames this on cheap chicken imports. Brazil is the world’s largest poultry exporter.

The SA Poultry Association’s (Sapa’s) application to the International Trade Administration Commission — the organisation tasked with customs tariff investigations, trade remedies, and import and export control — calls for an increase to the ad valorem tariff on bone-in and boneless frozen chicken portions to 82% from existing levels of 37% and 12% respectively.

The Brazilian Association of Animal Protein said the argument that SA, as a “globally efficient producer of chicken” faces profit challenges and job losses due to imports of frozen chicken, “does not sustain itself”.

“Whereas one of the main reasons SA is facing difficulties is that SA poultry production has been highly affected by bird flu (pathogenic avian influenza) since 2017,” the association said.

According to the Fairplay organisation, which aims to fight predatory trade practices and dumping, the higher tariff would help stem the flood of imports from countries such as Brazil, which has “ramped up its assault on the SA market while EU imports have been largely blocked by bird-flu bans”.