Safeguard on imported chicken is a significant victory for SA

This is simply not the position you want for a strategic domestic industry, especially one that impacts the nation’s food security. The safeguard, despite being temporary, buys the industry much needed time, and gives it breathing space to make contingency plans for the future.

The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) has also expressed relief at the move. Marthinus Stander, chair of Sapa’s broiler division, has confirmed that the duty is expected to help the industry, at least for the first two years at the higher rate. He argues that since EU producers are less efficient than SA’s and much less efficient than Brazil’s (as proved by independent research conducted by Wageningen University in the Netherlands), the EU will battle to absorb the duty and just lower the price. This is expected to slow down imports from Europe.

However, as Stander duly points out, Brazil very easily stepped into the gap left when EU imports were temporarily banned last year due to avian flu, and dumping from Brazil is expected to continue at the current, crippling rate even if the EU slows down.

Imports of frozen, bone-in chicken rose from 145,000 tonnes in 2013 to 240,000 tonnes in 2016. By the end of 2017, volumes remained high at 233,000 tonnes, even though there was almost no contribution from the EU at that time due to the bird-flu ban. Worryingly, Statistics SA reports show that 2018 is heading to be an all-time record year for imports, which hit a new high in the first six months of the year, led by Brazil.

The fact is that the industry needs solutions that will offer long-term protection. SA’s chicken farmers currently produce 19-million chickens a week. Consumption is estimated at 25-million a week, and, according to Stander, local producers are completely capable of making up that difference if the industry, with government protection against dumping, is allowed to expand.

Masterplan needed

With the president’s stimulus plan at the forefront, it has been suggested that the time has come for the government, industry and labour to band together to create a masterplan, with traceability at its core, for the development and expansion of this strategic agricultural industry. The masterplan will bring all the stakeholders together to negotiate and design a plan, in terms of which the participants will make commitments that will provide some certainty and stability for the industry so there can be growth and investment.

The car-manufacturing and cotton industries are great examples of how such a plan can succeed and make a difference. Expansion of the industry would create thousands of extra jobs, and that is a matter close to FairPlay’s heart. An expanded industry means employment for thousands more workers, not only in the chicken industry but all along the value chain of the related sectors, starting with the feed industry.

There has never been a better time for intervention. The task-team appointed by government in 2016 to find solutions to the industry crisis has been slow to show results, but we believe it is now looking at the matter with renewed vigour. The implementation of the safeguard tariff also shows that the government has recognised the chicken industry as a strategic industry worthy of protection.