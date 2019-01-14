Ivory Coast’s dry season could hinder cocoa mid-crop

Abidjan — Dry weather in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week could affect the development of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

The world's top cocoa producer is in the midst of the dry season, which runs from November to late February. Harmattan winds sweep in sand from the Sahara, which can ravage cocoa pods and sap soil moisture, leading to smaller beans.

Farmers said the Harmattan was mild this week and that there were many flowers and pods on trees. They said high soil moisture content was sustaining trees through the dry season, but more rain was needed to help the mid-crop develop.

Supply from the bush had started to drop, the farmers said.

In the western region of Soubre, farmers complained about the heat and lack of rain.

“The past two weeks have been very hot. We need rain to protect the flowers and pods,” said Salame Kone, who farms on the outskirts of Soubre. "We hope it will rain this week," Kone said.