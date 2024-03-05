Companies / Innovation

WATCH: Curro posts higher profit as learner numbers grow

Business Day TV spoke to Curro CEO, Cobus Loubser

05 March 2024 - 18:46
Curro has delivered a 15% rise in annual revenue and a 32% jump in recurring headline earnings per share, as learner numbers and tuition fees increased. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Cobus Loubser for more details.

