Companies / Industrials

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: KAP’s half-year results in review

Business Day TV talks to KAP CEO Gary Chaplin

28 February 2024 - 15:37
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
KAP CEO Gary Chaplin. Picture: SUPPLIED
KAP CEO Gary Chaplin. Picture: SUPPLIED

Business Day TV sat down with KAP CEO Gary Chaplin to take a look at the company's performance during its half-year.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pick n Pay battle with franchisee rages on
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sars pushes envelope with R4.9bn Sasfin suit
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Teraco unveils R2bn solar backup plan for SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Vodacom aims to appeal against SCA ruling on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Zara launches Lefties to counter Shein
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.