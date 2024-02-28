KAP set on Unitrans overhaul regardless of possible sale
Diversified industrial group has received interest for its logistics business, but CEO says restructuring will continue in any event
28 February 2024 - 12:32
UPDATED 28 February 2024 - 17:09
Gary Chaplin, the CEO of diversified industrial group KAP, said a turnaround of its Unitrans logistics business is vital, regardless of whether the business is sold.
Speaking to Business Day on Wednesday after the group’s interim results, Chaplin said KAP had received interest in Unitrans, and while there was nothing of substance at this stage that required a formal announcement or communication with stakeholders, the group was exploring its options “in a controlled way”...
