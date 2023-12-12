Nedbank set to buy enX’s fleet management business
Eqstra provides commercial and passenger vehicle leasing services
12 December 2023 - 09:01
Petrochemicals, equipment and logistics group enX has confirmed that it will sell its fleet management business, Eqstra, to banking group Nedbank as it believes keeping it under its wing might restrict Eqstra’s “growth prospects and restrict the returns that can be delivered to enX shareholders”.
The company, valued at about R1.6bn on the JSE, added in Tuesday’s announcement that as a “non-banking entity, enX is at a disadvantage in raising funds at competitive rates, which is crucial for Eqstra to maintain sustainable competitiveness, particularly against SA banks”...
