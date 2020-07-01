Company Comment
If it looks and behaves like a dinosaur, it is ArcelorMittal
Company still caught in a time warp as it lacks green practices and transparency, even barring the media from its AGMs
01 July 2020 - 18:44
In a world where technology is rapidly progressing and the fourth industrial revolution is the defining catchphrase of our time, it’s hard to believe that dinosaurs still walk among us.
But they do, and one need look no further than the ArcelorMittal’s Vanderbijl Park steelmaking operations which this week again saw its gates swamped with community members protesting outside the polluting operations as the annual general meeting (AGM) kicked off.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now