Companies Company Comment If it looks and behaves like a dinosaur, it is ArcelorMittal Company still caught in a time warp as it lacks green practices and transparency, even barring the media from its AGMs BL PREMIUM

In a world where technology is rapidly progressing and the fourth industrial revolution is the defining catchphrase of our time, it’s hard to believe that dinosaurs still walk among us.

But they do, and one need look no further than the ArcelorMittal’s Vanderbijl Park steelmaking operations which this week again saw its gates swamped with community members protesting outside the polluting operations as the annual general meeting (AGM) kicked off.