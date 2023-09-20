Companies / Industrials

British carmakers seek certainty on EVs

Move comes after reports that the government may delay proposed ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars

20 September 2023 - 17:32
by Sachin Ravikumar
Picture: SUPPLIED
London — British carmakers, after investing billions in electric vehicles, urged the government on Wednesday to get a grip on its climate policy after reports that it might delay a proposed ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars.

After weeks of speculation about the key net zero pledge, there were reports on Tuesday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will postpone the ban five years to 2035.

He was expected in a speech on Wednesday afternoon to set out the policy reset, aimed at easing the financial burden on households. Some critics say he is weakening Britain’s climate targets. 

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Britain’s main car trade group, said the country should be a leader in zero emission transport, a goal that requires “clear, consistent” messaging that gives car buyers confidence.

“Confusion and uncertainty will only hold them back,” said SMMT CEO Mike Hawes.

Ford, among Britain’s biggest carmakers with a global $50bn commitment to electrification, said manufacturers face the “biggest industry transformation” in more than a century.

“Our business needs three things from the UK government: ambition, commitment and consistency. A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three,” said Ford UK chair Lisa Brankin.

Peugeot and Vauxhall owner Stellantis, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover and Volkswagen UK issued separate statements calling for policy certainty.

Speculation about the government’s position on its green pledges mounted after Sunak’s Conservatives, trailing in opinion polls, narrowly won a by-election in July, due mainly to local opposition to a low emission zone.

Since then, Sunak and his ministers have repeatedly backed the 2030 ban. Transport secretary Mark Harper confirmed the pledge at a car industry conference in London as recently as Monday.

“Moving this date for short-term electoral gain will risk the entire energy transition and the UK’s international investment credibility,” said British electric vehicle campaign group FairCharge’s founder Quentin Willson.

The car industry has bemoaned lack of clarity on the government’s zero emission vehicles (ZEV) rules, which include an increasing proportion of a manufacturer’s sales to be ZEVs before 2030.

Reuters

