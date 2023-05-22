Companies / Industrials

Astral lays bare load-shedding horror on chicken farms

Erratic power supply and record-high feed costs squeeze profits

22 May 2023 - 12:08 Katharine Child and Andries Mahlangu
SA’s biggest poultry producer, Astral Foods, reported its lowest yet operating margin, laying bare the devastating impact of the government’s failure to provide water, electricity and rail infrastructure on its operations.

“The conditions experienced were far worse than we could have anticipated,” CEO Chris Schutte said on Monday at the interim results presentation...

