Astral reports profit hit as SA maize prices push five-year high
Profit fell just over a third in Astral’s six months to end-March with local producers grappling with soaring international grain prices
17 May 2021 - 09:54
SA’s biggest poultry group, Astral, has opted to proceed with an interim dividend amid a healthy net cash position, even after the group’s first-half profit fell more than a third as producers grapple with rising feed costs.
Inclement weather in the US and South America, as well as robust demand from China, has boosted global prices of grains such as soya and maize, with local maize prices at their highest level since 2016 during Astral's six months to end-March...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now