Astral reports profit hit as SA maize prices push five-year high Profit fell just over a third in Astral's six months to end-March with local producers grappling with soaring international grain prices

SA’s biggest poultry group, Astral, has opted to proceed with an interim dividend amid a healthy net cash position, even after the group’s first-half profit fell more than a third as producers grapple with rising feed costs.

Inclement weather in the US and South America, as well as robust demand from China, has boosted global prices of grains such as soya and maize, with local maize prices at their highest level since 2016 during Astral's six months to end-March...