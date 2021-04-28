Astral warns of big profit drop in first half
Headline profit is to fall at least a third in the poultry producer’s half-year to end-March, amid rising prices of grains, soybeans and maize
28 April 2021 - 07:50
UPDATED 28 April 2021 - 13:03
Poultry group Astral Foods said on Wednesday that half-year profits are expected to fall more than a third as SA’s food producers grapple with soaring input costs.
Prices of grains and legumes, including soybeans and maize, have spiked since late 2020 as China moved to rebuild animal herds, and the group has warned it has struggled to fully pass on costs to consumers...
