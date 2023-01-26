Lower-than-expected increase in US inventories and scheduled Opec+ meeting add further support to market
The identification and validation of alternative energy sources is a wonderful practical research opportunity for our universities
The National Assembly speaker says she will not oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s challenge to the section 89 panel report
Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
Sell-off tied to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani intensifies after Hindenburg Research accusations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud
Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby has forecast a 7.8% increase in sales this year, but said that could be higher were it not for SA’s energy crisis, unemployment, crime, rising interest rates and a moribund ...
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
The continent has the potential to feed itself, with about 60% of arable land not exploited, says Macky Sall
Second-placed Stormers can take a huge step in securing a home playoff spot
Almost 40 percent of the juror votes highlighted the high contestation in the compact family and midsize categories
AVI, the owner of Spitz shoes, Romany Cream biscuits, and I&J Fish, says consumers are struggling with affordability and it cannot always pass on price increases.
However, it saw volume growth in fashion brands, which include Green Cross, Spitz, and Gant, and aimed at higher-end consumers who perhaps have the resilience to the current economic challenges...
AVI’s higher-end clothes sales return to pre-pandemic levels
Group’s overall operating profit was only 1.7% higher than last year due to I&J’s earnings fall
