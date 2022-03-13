Mondi mulls separation, but not shuttering, of Russian operation
Group says it has a legal obligation to continue operating in the country, where it employs 5,300 people
13 March 2022 - 10:30
Paper and packaging group Mondi is caught between a rock and a hard place, saying on Friday it cannot withdraw from Russia because of legal obligations it has there.
The group said in a statement to the JSE's news service that because of legal obligations to supply the power needs of about 60,000 people in one region, it cannot halt operations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now