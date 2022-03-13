Business Mondi mulls separation, but not shuttering, of Russian operation Group says it has a legal obligation to continue operating in the country, where it employs 5,300 people B L Premium

Paper and packaging group Mondi is caught between a rock and a hard place, saying on Friday it cannot withdraw from Russia because of legal obligations it has there.

The group said in a statement to the JSE's news service that because of legal obligations to supply the power needs of about 60,000 people in one region, it cannot halt operations...