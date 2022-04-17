Floods wreak huge economic toll
Durban port operations suspended, businesses in limbo, logistics in chaos as insurance companies predict losses of hundreds of millions of rand
17 April 2022 - 09:26
The devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal will be felt throughout the economy as critical logistic networks have been severely disrupted.
This week the Durban port was closed, and while some operations have resumed the container terminal remains largely inaccessible...
