Business

Floods wreak huge economic toll

Durban port operations suspended, businesses in limbo, logistics in chaos as insurance companies predict losses of hundreds of millions of rand

17 April 2022 - 09:26 DINEO FAKU and NICK WILSON

The devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal will be felt throughout the economy as critical logistic networks have been severely disrupted. 

This week the Durban port was closed, and while some operations have resumed the  container terminal remains largely inaccessible...

