Grindrod flags buoyant volumes amid flooding
28 June 2022 - 08:57
UPDATED 28 June 2022 - 09:42
Freight and financial services group Grindrod has flagged a doubling of a profit for the first half of its 2022 year, with disruptive weather, including floods in KwaZulu-Natal, failing to derail healthy volume and profit growth.
The Durban-based company, which owns ports, terminals and tankers, said in a pre-close update on Tuesday that port volumes grew a “commendable” 26% in the five months to end-May, while volumes from its drybulk terminals jumped 47%...
