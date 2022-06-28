×

Grindrod flags buoyant volumes amid flooding

28 June 2022 - 08:57 Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 28 June 2022 - 09:42

Freight and financial services group Grindrod has flagged a doubling of a profit for the first half of its 2022 year, with disruptive weather, including floods in KwaZulu-Natal, failing to derail healthy volume and profit growth.

The Durban-based company, which owns ports, terminals and tankers, said in a pre-close update on Tuesday that port volumes grew a “commendable” 26% in the five months to end-May, while volumes from its drybulk terminals jumped 47%...

