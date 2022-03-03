Companies Grindrod annual earnings more than double thanks to bulk commodities recovery Revenue from core operations, including joint ventures, rises to R5.2bn with Mozambique operations the star performers B L Premium

Diversified logistics group Grindrod said profit for the year to end-December more than doubled as the global economic recovery and demand for commodities led to record volumes at its ports and terminals businesses.

Core headline earnings soared 166% from a year earlier to R886m as exports of minerals and commodities mining surged with the easing of pandemic-induced restrictions on trade, the JSE-listed company said in a statement on Thursday...