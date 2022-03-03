Grindrod annual earnings more than double thanks to bulk commodities recovery
Revenue from core operations, including joint ventures, rises to R5.2bn with Mozambique operations the star performers
03 March 2022 - 14:25
Diversified logistics group Grindrod said profit for the year to end-December more than doubled as the global economic recovery and demand for commodities led to record volumes at its ports and terminals businesses.
Core headline earnings soared 166% from a year earlier to R886m as exports of minerals and commodities mining surged with the easing of pandemic-induced restrictions on trade, the JSE-listed company said in a statement on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now