Grindrod’s earnings surge as good freight rates play part
Grindrod’s core business is its dry bulk business, hauling commodities such as iron ore and coal, both of which fetched record prices in 2021
25 May 2022 - 12:42
The headline earnings of JSE and Nasdaq-listed Grindrod Shipping surged more than twelvefold year on year, as it continued to benefit from strong freight rates while the world grappled with supply chain disruptions.
“The quarter was the strongest first quarter for charter rates for our ship types in over a decade and lays a solid foundation for the rest of the year,” interim CEO and CFO Stephen Griffiths said, in the group’s unaudited results for the three months end-March...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now