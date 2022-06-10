Industrials Reit eyes £125m in acquisitions to power earnings
Company will keep focusing on UK with its many opportunities and rising demand for space
10 June 2022 - 09:13
UK-based Industrials Reit, which owns multilet industrial (MLI) properties providing work spaces for small- and medium-sized businesses, is targeting annual acquisitions of £125m (R2.44bn) over the next four years to enhance its earnings.
In the past four years, acquisitions have been funded by selling noncore assets, but now the group will instead use a combination of debt and issuing shares. The portfolio growth will enable the company to diversify its rental income, further stabilising cash flows, CEO Paul Arenson told Business Day...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now