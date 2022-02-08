Companies / Property Industrials Reit ready for the next chapter on the London main board The specialist multi-let industrial property firm intends to double its portfolio over the next four years B L Premium

UK-based Industrials Reit (formerly Stenprop) is set to focus on rental growth and increasing income for its shareholders once it achieves its four-year target to become a specialist multilet industrial (MLI) property company by March 31 2022.

The company sold a property in Switzerland property in December 2021, but still owns 50% of four German care homes in Germany, pending disposal. ..