Rental squeeze continues for top JSE property groups
Income-dependent investors will need to look elsewhere than the JSE’s top property groups for fat dividends
24 March 2022 - 05:00
Investors hoping that dividends from property stocks will quickly bounce back to pre-Covid levels shouldn’t hold their breath.
It’s true that the sector has emerged from lockdowns and trading restrictions in better shape than many expected. Mall owners, whose revenues were particularly hard-hit in 2020 by the widespread rental relief granted to struggling tenants, saw an encouraging rebound in foot count and sales turnover last year. And overstretched balance sheets have by and large been restored...
