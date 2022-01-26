Companies / Industrials PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen defends sale that sparked selling frenzy No funny business detected, say analysts, as shares snap a four-day losing streak B L Premium

PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen, whose decision last week to sell more than R25m of his shares in the business sparked a four-day selling frenzy, has defended the move as driven by a desire to gain some liquidity while the foreign exchange market was favourable and not a sign of a brewing storm at the company.

PPC snapped a four-day losing streak that wiped out nearly a quarter of its market value in what analysts say was precipitated by significant stock sales by some of the company’s senior executives this past week...