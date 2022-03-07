Trellidor shares slump after labour court loss
The group’s loss of an appeal against a 2020 judgment will cost it an estimated R25m
07 March 2022 - 11:00
UPDATED 07 March 2022 - 13:46
Shares in Trellidor slumped by almost a fifth on Monday, after the fixed-security specialist scrapped its dividend in the wake of a labour court battle that is expected to cost it about R25m, equivalent to its first-half profit.
The group’s shares lost as much as 17% before paring losses , while still having their worst day in two years, after saying the loss of an appeal against a 2020 judgment has forced it to to reinstate 42 employees and to make limited back payments for more than five years...
