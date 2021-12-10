Companies / Industrials

Another Tesla employee sues company over sexual harassment

The lawsuit alleges that Tesla and other defendants failed to prevent and take corrective actions over sexual harassment and retaliation

10 December 2021 - 10:48 Hyunjoo Jin
San Francisco — Tesla is being sued by a second female employee for sexual harassment in less than a month, with the two lawsuits alleging a “hostile work environment” against women at the car maker’s US factory.

Erica Cloud, a Tesla assembly line worker, accused defendants including her former manager of “continuous and pervasive” sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed in Alameda County Superior Court in California on Wednesday.

She alleges the manager hugged and massaged her while making crude and suggestive remarks. She said she is now experiencing retaliation from other managers after complaining to Tesla's human resources team about the misconduct.

Tesla and other defendants subjected her to “a hostile work environment stemming from animus towards her gender, sexual harassment,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit alleges that Tesla and other defendants failed to prevent and take corrective actions over sexual harassment and retaliation.

Tesla did not immediately responded to Reuters’ emailed questions about the lawsuit. Tesla does not have a public relations department.

On November 18, another female Tesla worker, Jessica Barraza, filed a lawsuit against Tesla, alleging rampant sexual harassment at its main factory in Fremont, California.

“The pervasive culture of sexual harassment, which includes a daily barrage of sexist language and behaviour, including frequent groping on the factory floor, is known to supervisors and managers and often perpetrated by them,” the lawsuit alleges.

In October, a black contract worker won a $137m jury award over workplace racism against Tesla. Tesla shareholders subsequently approved a proposal to ask it to publish a report fully accessing the company's diversity and inclusion effort. 

Reuters

Tesla racism verdict of $137m could be halved if company appeals

Whatever the final number, the jury sent a strong message to the company that it has to take racial harassment seriously
2 months ago

US worker protections don’t translate into reality on the ground

Minimum wages and union organising protections are meaningless if rights on paper do not translate into rights in practice
Opinion
4 months ago
