Companies

Tesla exec turnover hits 27%, and it’s much worse when workers report to Elon Musk

Tesla’s loss of executives from critical positions and quick departures by external hires have been ‘worrisome’

14 August 2019 - 18:05 Craig Trudell
A customer enters the lounge at the Tesla Inc. Supercharger station in Kettleman City, California, U.S., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Picture: PATRICK T. FALLON / BLOOMBERG
A customer enters the lounge at the Tesla Inc. Supercharger station in Kettleman City, California, U.S., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Picture: PATRICK T. FALLON / BLOOMBERG

New York — Tesla’s executive turnover is higher than other Silicon Valley-based technology companies and is particularly acute among those reporting to CEO Elon Musk, according to a Bernstein analyst.

The electric-car maker has been turning over about 27% of its top executives annually, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi said. That’s the highest rate among seven companies that Sacconaghi benchmarked Tesla against, though Snap and Lyft have had similar levels of turnover, he wrote in a report Wednesday.

About 44% of executives reporting to Musk have turned over annually, Sacconaghi found, compared with about 9% on average at the other companies, which also include Amazon.com, Uber and Facebook.

“While one could argue that Tesla’s high turnover reflects its unique and demanding culture, we worry that such turnover not only causes instability but could also reflect more significant concerns among senior leaders about the company’s direction or workplace practices,” Sacconaghi wrote.

Tesla’s loss of executives from critical positions and quick departures by external hires have been “worrisome”, and at current rates, the company’s entire executive team of more than 150 people would be gone in less than four years, Sacconaghi wrote.

Tesla shares fell as much as 3% to $228.03 on Wednesday and are down about 31% for 2019.

With Dana Hull

Bloomberg

Advocacy body says Elon Musk was sent a desist letter about Model 3 safety claims

An October 7 Tesla blog post said the Model 3 had achieved the lowest probability of injury of any vehicle the agency ever tested
Companies
1 week ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Elon Musk is overthinking brain function

The Tesla boss believes humans can be improved through neural lace implants in the head
Opinion
1 week ago

Tesla shares plummet on more bad results and a stop staff change

As profitability is being called into question at the electric car maker, co-founder JB Straubel is moving from technology to become an adviser
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Will Tesla be able to deliver with less help from tax credit?

Companies

Elon Musk’s company wants mind control over computers

Life

It's one for all and all for Musk

Business

Tesla sets delivery record, but remains mum on elusive profits

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.