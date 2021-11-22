Companies / Industrials BEE firm Robusteel to acquire remaining assets of Evraz Highveld Steel & Vanadium The transaction, which is set to create at least 900 jobs and result in the upskilling of local labour, will be funded from local and international sources B L Premium

The remaining assets of Evraz Highveld Steel & Vanadium, once the second-largest SA steel producer before it went into business rescue four years ago after years of losses, will be acquired by Highveld Robusteel in a $105m (R1.65bn) deal that is set to boost economic activity in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

The $105m is made up of the asset acquisition, as well as the restart and upgrade of the plant, Robusteel said in a statement on Monday. It is a special purpose vehicle jointly held by black-owned Bonheur Ventures and Amplico Resource Management...