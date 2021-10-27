Metair trims guidance as supply chain and labour disruptions bite
The group had been hoping SA vehicle production could exceed 2019 levels, but the industry has since been hit by a three-week strike
27 October 2021 - 19:39
Battery and vehicle component maker Metair says global supply chain disruptions, a strike, as well as violent civil unrest in July put a dent in SA’s vehicle industry, with the group paring back its expectations for component production in 2021 and pushing back some of its investment plans.
After a strong first half-year, the group told Business Day in August that SA’s vehicle industry could see production in excess of 2019 levels, but it warned in an update on Wednesday that it now expects original equipment manufacturer volumes to potentially dip below 90% of that year’s figure. ..
