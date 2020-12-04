Companies / Industrials Metair says battery volume recovery giving it a boost The group has upwardly revised its expectation for car battery sales, while improved export demand from Europe is helping component sales BL PREMIUM

Automotive group Metair, which has products ranging from batteries to air conditioning systems, is optimistic about its outlook as vehicle demand slowly gears up from a Covid-19 hit.

The post-pandemic recovery in demand for aftermarket parts has been particularly strong, the group said in an update on Friday, with its outlook for battery sales better than expected, while export demand from Europe has also picked up, benefiting its components business...