Metair puts the brakes on dividend as it gears up for growth
19 August 2021 - 08:06
Battery and vehicle component maker Metair has opted not to proceed with an interim dividend even after a strong recovery from Covid-19 returned it to profit, with the group gearing up to benefit from new contracts secured with SA vehicle manufacturers.
Revenue jumped 53% to R5.9bn in the group’s six months to end-June, while the group posted a R344.2m profit, from a loss of R215.8m previously, as the global vehicle industry recovered from hard lockdowns experienced in 2020 that shuttered factories and disrupted supply chains...
