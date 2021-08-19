Companies / Industrials Metair puts the brakes on dividend as it gears up for growth BL PREMIUM

Battery and vehicle component maker Metair has opted not to proceed with an interim dividend even after a strong recovery from Covid-19 returned it to profit, with the group gearing up to benefit from new contracts secured with SA vehicle manufacturers.

Revenue jumped 53% to R5.9bn in the group’s six months to end-June, while the group posted a R344.2m profit, from a loss of R215.8m previously, as the global vehicle industry recovered from hard lockdowns experienced in 2020 that shuttered factories and disrupted supply chains...