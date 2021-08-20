Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Metair is back in the black

Business Day TV spoke to Metair CEO Riaz Haffejee about the company’s interim results

20 August 2021 - 07:40 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Metair has returned to profitability and reported half-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 170c.

The performance was driven by a 53% increase in revenue, supported by a pickup in business activity amid the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Riaz Haffejee for more detail.​​

Metair upbeat about SA vehicle industry as it gears up for growth

A recovery in vehicle demand globally has contended with supply chain issues, but Metair returned to profit in the half-year to June
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Metair’s tale of two halves

Metair CEO Riaz Haffejee talks to Business Day TV about the company’s financial performance
Companies
5 months ago

Confident Metair restores dividend as it eyes vehicle market recovery

A robust performance in the second half and expectations of improvement in 2021 have allowed Metair to reward shareholders
Companies
5 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Checkers pilots SA’s first cashierless grocery ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Emira Property Fund on the rebound
Companies / Property
3.
Standard Bank bets on scale to keep rivals at bay
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Emira opts for lucrative US properties
Companies / Property
5.
Standard Bank set to unveil major new growth ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.