WATCH: Metair is back in the black
Business Day TV spoke to Metair CEO Riaz Haffejee about the company’s interim results
20 August 2021 - 07:40
Metair has returned to profitability and reported half-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 170c.
The performance was driven by a 53% increase in revenue, supported by a pickup in business activity amid the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Riaz Haffejee for more detail.
