Quantum earnings drop as input costs spike
Egg, animal feed and chicken producer says lower production and consumer demand will also contribute decline in earnings
04 March 2021 - 20:16
Poultry business Quantum Food Holdings said on Thursday it expects lower earnings in the six months to March due to rising input costs, lower production and consumer demand.
