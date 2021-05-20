Quantum earnings hit by surging animal feed costs
Company does not pay an interim dividend and opts not to pass costs on to customers
20 May 2021 - 20:14
Poultry and egg producer Quantum Food Holding expects a tough trading period in the remaining six months of its financial year due to continued high input costs of raw materials such as maize, and cash-strapped consumers.
Food producers are struggling to pass on the rising dollar-based costs of soft commodities, which include maize and soya meal used in animal feed, that have faced huge demand in China...
