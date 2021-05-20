Companies / Land & Agriculture Quantum earnings hit by surging animal feed costs Company does not pay an interim dividend and opts not to pass costs on to customers BL PREMIUM

Poultry and egg producer Quantum Food Holding expects a tough trading period in the remaining six months of its financial year due to continued high input costs of raw materials such as maize, and cash-strapped consumers.

Food producers are struggling to pass on the rising dollar-based costs of soft commodities, which include maize and soya meal used in animal feed, that have faced huge demand in China...