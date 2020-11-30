RCL poaches Country Bird executives for its Rainbow Chicken division
CEO, financial director and business improvement director are set to join the competition in 2021
30 November 2020 - 05:05
RCL Foods, the consumer brands group controlled by investment giant Remgro, has pulled off an unexpected coup for its underperforming Rainbow Chickens poultry division.
It was confirmed in a staff announcement last week that RCL had wooed three highly regarded executives from rival Country Bird Holdings (CBH) to lead a turnaround strategy at Rainbow...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now