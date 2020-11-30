Companies / Industrials RCL poaches Country Bird executives for its Rainbow Chicken division CEO, financial director and business improvement director are set to join the competition in 2021 BL PREMIUM

RCL Foods, the consumer brands group controlled by investment giant Remgro, has pulled off an unexpected coup for its underperforming Rainbow Chickens poultry division.

It was confirmed in a staff announcement last week that RCL had wooed three highly regarded executives from rival Country Bird Holdings (CBH) to lead a turnaround strategy at Rainbow...