Quantum Foods cries foul over raw material prices increase The costs of all key raw materials, and the weaker rand, were the main drivers for its earnings drop

SA’s largest egg producer, Quantum Foods, expects rising raw material prices, influenced by a weaker rand, to be a burden on its business over the coming year as the company reported a drop in earnings for the year to end-September.

On Thursday, the owner of the Nulaid eggs brand said revenue increased by 15% to R5.1bn, from R4.4bn in the prior year...