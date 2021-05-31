Companies / Industrials Brikor says cost-saving measures boosted full-year profits Company increases profit after tax to R12m for the financial year ended February 28 BL PREMIUM

Bricks and coal group Brikor, which survived liquidation five years ago and has been battling over the past decade amid the slump in construction activity in particular, said on Monday cost-saving measures boosted its profits in the year to end-February.

Brikor increased its profit after tax to R12m for the financial year ended February 28. That compares with the profit after tax of R1.5m for the prior financial year...