A simple code can get cash flowing for mid-size African businesses
Zimbabwean manufacturer Copperwares is about to get a legal entity identifier
10 August 2021 - 18:01
London — His company may have been operating for 61 years, but that counts for nothing when Second Muguyo, finance manager at Zimbabwean copper and silver goods manufacturer Copperwares, tries to access overseas credit.
The problem? Foreign lenders and trade partners don’t know the company well enough. So when suppliers or customers demand cash payments or products up front, it locks in precious capital that can be recouped only when the finished goods are delivered — up to 10 months later...
