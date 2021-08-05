Mondi’s first-half profit dips 4% as currencies fluctuate

Packaging and paper group Mondi on Thursday reported a 4% decline in its first-half underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) or core profit, after the Turkish lira and Russian rouble weakened against the euro, respectively. A weaker dollar also affected translated earnings.

Mondi, which is listed in London and on the JSE, uses the euro as its base currency. The SA firm has 100 production sites across more than 30 countries, making it susceptible to currency fluctuations.

Underlying ebitda slipped to 4% to €709m in the six months to June year on year, but rose 15% relative to the second half of 2020.

The company, which has key operations in Europe, North America and Africa, has benefited from the surge in e-commerce as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Online shopping, ranging from groceries to medicines, has benefited Mondi’s packaging businesses.

However, demand for paper products has suffered as most businesses and employees work from home, for fear of contracting the virus.

“Volume growth and pricing momentum in our packaging markets has been strong. Encouragingly, we have also seen improving uncoated fine paper markets,” CEO Andrew King said in a statement.

“We exhibited strong cost control, against a backdrop of rising commodity input costs, whilst keeping a sharp focus on delivering our high-quality product and service offering to our customers,” he said.

Revenue was up 5% to €3.6bn on the comparable prior year period, driven by higher sales volumes and pricing.

The group’s net debt rose to €2.04bn, up from €1.79bn as at December, reflecting the investment in the business, including the acquisition of Olmuksan International Paper.

Mondi declared a dividend of €0.20 per share, up slightly from €0.19 a year before.

The shares rose 2.10% to 409.40 in early trade on the JSE, valuing Mondi at R198.9bn.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za