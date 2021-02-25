Companies / Industrials Mondi raises dividend as it reports market share gains Group profit falls but cash generation was strong, and CEO Andrew King is confident of the group’s market position BL PREMIUM

Paper and packaging group Mondi has brushed off a profit fall to pay out a €199m (R3.57bn) final dividend to shareholders, expressing confidence in its cash generation and market position.

The world’s largest producer of dissolving wood pulp says it increased sales of certain products in its year to end-December, when Covid-19 drove demand for e-commerce packaging and turned customers towards stable local suppliers...