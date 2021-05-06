Mondi flags rising profit as Covid-19 drives e-commerce demand
The packaging group has been able to pass on increased input costs to customers, offsetting higher input costs
06 May 2021 - 09:35
Mondi, the world’s largest producer of kraft paper, says it continues to reap the benefits of strong demand for e-commerce packaging, with price increases for major products helping it cut debt and improve core profit during its first quarter to end-March.
The paper and packaging group has not been immune to the disruptive effects of Covid-19, but the pandemic has driven demand for e-commerce packaging and turned customers towards stable, local suppliers...
