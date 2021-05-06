Companies / Industrials Mondi flags rising profit as Covid-19 drives e-commerce demand The packaging group has been able to pass on increased input costs to customers, offsetting higher input costs BL PREMIUM

Mondi, the world’s largest producer of kraft paper, says it continues to reap the benefits of strong demand for e-commerce packaging, with price increases for major products helping it cut debt and improve core profit during its first quarter to end-March.

The paper and packaging group has not been immune to the disruptive effects of Covid-19, but the pandemic has driven demand for e-commerce packaging and turned customers towards stable, local suppliers...