ArcelorMittal SA posts profit owing to higher steel prices Average international steel prices rose 79% in dollar terms during the review period and 42% in rand terms

SA’s biggest steel producer, ArcelorMittal SA, returned to profitability in the six months to end-June, benefiting from higher steel prices that were lifted by the opening of the global economy and low supply-chain inventories.

Average international steel prices rose 79% in dollar terms during the review period and 42% in rand terms, ArcelorMittal SA said in a statement on Thursday...