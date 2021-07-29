ArcelorMittal SA posts profit owing to higher steel prices
Average international steel prices rose 79% in dollar terms during the review period and 42% in rand terms
29 July 2021 - 10:05
SA’s biggest steel producer, ArcelorMittal SA, returned to profitability in the six months to end-June, benefiting from higher steel prices that were lifted by the opening of the global economy and low supply-chain inventories.
Average international steel prices rose 79% in dollar terms during the review period and 42% in rand terms, ArcelorMittal SA said in a statement on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now