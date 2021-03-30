Companies / Industrials ArcelorMittal says removing steel import tariffs will hurt sector The steel producer says imports without duties will lead to an over-supply in SA later in the year BL PREMIUM

SA’s primary steel producer ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) has registered its objection to calls for the introduction of a refund to cushion steel importers reeling due to the high duties they face.

“If new imports are allowed to come in without duties, SA will enter an over-supply position in July or August when the temporary local availability issues have been fully addressed. This will, once again, put the SA steel industry at risk,” Amsa spokesperson Tami Didiza, said in response to questions from Business Day on Tuesday...