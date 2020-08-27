Companies / Trade & Industry

News Leader

WATCH: Covid-19 weighs on Murray & Roberts

Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas talks to Business Day TV about the company’s plans to recover from the pandemic

27 August 2020 - 08:23 Business Day TV
Henry Laas. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO
Murray & Roberts has been hard hit by the fallout from Covid-19. The firm estimates that the pandemic cost it R622m.

Business Day TV caught up with group CEO Henry Laas to discuss how the company plans to recover from the challenging period it's come through.

