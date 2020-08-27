News Leader
WATCH: Covid-19 weighs on Murray & Roberts
Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas talks to Business Day TV about the company’s plans to recover from the pandemic
27 August 2020 - 08:23
Murray & Roberts has been hard hit by the fallout from Covid-19. The firm estimates that the pandemic cost it R622m.
Business Day TV caught up with group CEO Henry Laas to discuss how the company plans to recover from the challenging period it's come through.
