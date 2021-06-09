PPC to sell Botswana quarry business for R60m
The group is battling with a heavy debut burden, but signs are stacking up that it may avoid tapping shareholders
09 June 2021 - 13:50
Cement maker PPC, which is struggling under the weight of a debt load rivaling its R5.2bn market value, has agreed to sell its quarry business in Botswana for R60m, a further sign the group may avoid tapping shareholders.
PPC’s shares have more than doubled so far in 2021 and it has been on a winning streak of late, reaching a deal in March to restructure the problematic debt of its unit in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)...
