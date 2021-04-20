Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Growthpoint and PPC
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Growthpoint as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose PPC.
Duys said: “Growthpoint is one of the ones that has optionality and one of those, of course, is selling assets, paying out debt, which will mean that you could get, theoretically, a relatively lower risk investment here with a high upside.”
Nair said: “I’m going with PPC, I don’t think you can ignore the huge rally in the share price that we’ve seen and then, with Cashbuild’s results today as well, people are spending a lot of money on home improvement and they must be buying the cement from somewhere.”
