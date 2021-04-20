Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Growthpoint and PPC

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

20 April 2021 - 08:25 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Growthpoint as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose PPC.

Duys said: “Growthpoint is one of the ones that has optionality and one of those, of course, is selling assets, paying out debt, which will mean that you could get, theoretically, a relatively lower risk investment here with a high upside.”

Nair said: “I’m going with PPC, I don’t think you can ignore the huge rally in the share price that we’ve seen and then, with Cashbuild’s results today as well, people are spending a lot of money on home improvement and they must be buying the cement from somewhere.”

Or listen to the full audio:

