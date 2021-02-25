Companies / Industrials

PPC’s restructuring plans on track

The group is in talks with its lenders from SA and Democratic Republic of Congo

25 February 2021 - 17:09 ALISTAIR ANDERSON
PPC. Picture: Supplied
PPC. Picture: Supplied

Cement maker PPC, which is struggling under the weight of a R5.2bn debt load, said on Thursday that it had made steady progress with its ongoing restructuring and refinancing project.

Like its rivals, PPC has been battling to grow sales at a faster pace for much of the past decade as public and private sector clients cut back on infrastructure spending because of SA’s weak economy, prompting the company to load up on debt to build plants in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ethiopia and Rwanda.

The company said that in SA, all conditions precedent relating to the renewal of short- and long-term facilities with its SA lenders, including the registration of security, have been fulfilled.

The group also operates in DRC and said that negotiations were continuing with banks that lent to PPC Barnet, its subsidiary there.

PPC was on course to implement a sustainable capital structure for PPC Barnet and to remove any recourse to the larger PPC Ltd group for the provision of deficiency funding to these operations.

“The negotiations are being conducted under the terms of a formal standstill agreement, which is effective until March 31 2021. PPC and the DRC lenders target resolution of the matter ahead of March 31 2021,” it said.

The group was still working on the structured sales process of PPC Lime, with a number of nonbinding offers having been received by the end of January 2021 and shortlisted parties moving to a due diligence stage.

PPC was committed to an equity capital raise by the end of March 2021 to decrease the debt levels of its SA balance sheet. This may include tapping shareholders for as much as R1.25bn while the company's market capitalisation sits at R2.95bn.

But the company needed more time to complete the process.

“While positive progress is being made on the project, PPC will be formally engaging with its SA lenders to extend the timing of the capital raise by three months to the end of June 2021, when certainty on the key elements of the restructuring is expected,” it said.

Shareholders were advised to exercise caution when dealing in securities of the company until the funding arrangements with its respective lenders were finalised and details of the proposed restructuring and refinancing were published.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Why PPC is optimistic about the future

PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen talks to Business Day TV about the cement maker’s financial performance
Companies
2 months ago

PPC cement sales hold up amid Covid-19 but 2021 fallout is a worry

PPC says it needs to sort out its balance sheet and get protection from dumping by Asian countries
Companies
2 months ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Say it isn’t so, Value

I did not expect consistently profitable logistics counter Value Group to test shareholders around a buyout offer and delisting
Opinion
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Discovery Medical Scheme plans merger with ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
KPMG sued for R863m over VBS debacle
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Woolworths holds on to interim dividend as it ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Big mining firms mull responsible exit from SA
Companies
5.
Rebosis Property Fund grilled over various issues ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

PPC: SA’s recovery punt?

Money & Investing

Competition Tribunal closes cement cartel case

Companies / Industrials

PPC needs to find ways to reduce debt

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.